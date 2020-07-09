1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Roseland Water Park opening July 10 with limited facilities

Around Town

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Just in time for the tail end of the heat wave that has been scorching the Greater Rochester area, Roseland Water Park in Canandaigua has just announced that it will be open in a limited capacity July 10.

The only areas open will be the the Wave Pool with no waves, and the Splash Factory.

If you want to buy tickets, you can purchase them online here, or by calling 585-396-2000. Children under two are free.

The park will be open from 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily, and they will only accept visitors between 11:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

However, between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. all guests will leave so workers can sanitize the park for the next shift.

“We’re so excited to be able to open and provide this important resource for the community during this unusually hot summer,” Roseland Waterpark General Manager Dan Fuller said in a statement. “We want to thank our staff for their hard work getting the park ready to open and their patience as we waited to understand how and when our opening would take place. We also want to thank our passholders for their commitment to Roseland Waterpark and their excitement and enthusiasm for our re-opening.”

The park says they are working on opening more facilities as the summer rolls along.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss