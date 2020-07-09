Roseland Water Park opening July 10 with limited facilities

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Just in time for the tail end of the heat wave that has been scorching the Greater Rochester area, Roseland Water Park in Canandaigua has just announced that it will be open in a limited capacity July 10.

The only areas open will be the the Wave Pool with no waves, and the Splash Factory.

If you want to buy tickets, you can purchase them online here, or by calling 585-396-2000. Children under two are free.

The park will be open from 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily, and they will only accept visitors between 11:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

However, between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. all guests will leave so workers can sanitize the park for the next shift.

“We’re so excited to be able to open and provide this important resource for the community during this unusually hot summer,” Roseland Waterpark General Manager Dan Fuller said in a statement. “We want to thank our staff for their hard work getting the park ready to open and their patience as we waited to understand how and when our opening would take place. We also want to thank our passholders for their commitment to Roseland Waterpark and their excitement and enthusiasm for our re-opening.”

The park says they are working on opening more facilities as the summer rolls along.