RoCo presents “Trust, but verify”

Bleu Cease, the Executive Director and Curator, discussed the exhibition and its timely content Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

The exhibition features three monumental projects that address our society’s current grappling with notions of truth, veracity, and fact. Previously scheduled for spring of 2020, “Trust, but verify” was moved to the fall and is RoCo’s first in-gallery exhibition open to the public after a temporary closure. This timely project has gained relevance in its rescheduling, due to its greater proximity to the 2020 national election and the current discussion around accurate news reporting of the health crisis.

The exhibition’s triad of projects is structured around past, present, and future, and features renowned and international artists. Octavio Abúndez’s “A Fake History of Humanity” uses wrong dates, quantities, and names to offer the viewer a minimalistic timeline where colonial history, geopolitics, religion, science, and social progress have been up-ended. Eric Kunsman’s “Fake News” is the artist’s personal approach to documenting our tumultuous political moment through news headlines and screenshots, while creating an archive of the Presidency of Donald Trump. Finally, with “Big Dada” Bill Posters and Daniel Howe offer a glimpse of an impending but not so distant time where we are controlled and corrupted by ‘deep fake’ technology, artificial intelligence, and the all-important currency of personal data.

RoCo’s reopening follows New York State guidelines, requiring staff and guests to wear masks, enforcing a limited capacity, and encouraging social distancing throughout the gallery.

For more information visit RochesterContemporary.org.