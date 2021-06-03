RoCo 6×6 installed and in person

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Contemporary Art Center is excited to install and present its 6×6 Artwork Exhibition for in-person viewing and purchase.

The annual event is RoCo’s primary fundraiser and was held virtually last year because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Bleu Cease, the Executive Director for the Rochester Contemporary Art Center, discussed this year’s event Thursday during News 8 at Noon.

“It was really sad last year,” said Cease. “All summer long we were closed to the public, of course. And last year 6×6 was only online. However, this year we’re now welcoming visitors in for a preview. We’ve got this terrific Exhibition installed. Artworks are here from all around the world. We had really strong participation from a couple of our Sister Cities this year as well as great participation from a whole range of artists from Puerto Rico. So the Exhibition is terrific and we’re just thrilled to be back and open to the public, and welcoming in visitors here on East Avenue.”

Cease said a virtual opening is planned for this Saturday, June 5 and that’s when people can first purchase artworks. “Right now they can come in to just look or they can preview online. But on the fifth, they can purchase a ticket on our website and be one of the first few buyers to actually get their favorite artworks. And then, beginning June 9, we’ll be welcoming in visitors.”

Masks will be required for an in-person viewing of 6×6. “We’re following all of the guidelines,” said Cease. “We’re still going to be asking for masks but that’s really it. We don’t foresee reaching our attendance limit, so there’s no need for anyone to call in advance, or register, or purchase a timed ticket, or anything like that. So people can just come during our normal summer gallery hours which are Wednesday through Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. And then Friday nights we’re open until 9:00 p.m. so people can just check out our website – roco6x6.org – and make a time to come and visit us. It takes a few hours to visit 6×6 fully and hopefully everyone will find something they like and purchase an artwork and support our future programming. Just a reminder – one of the key tenets of 6×6 is that all of the artworks are anonymous until purchased so there are some incredible artworks here and you don’t know until after you purchase it who made it. That could be an artwork made by a Girl Scout from Minnesota or your neighbor in East Irondequoit or a famous artist from New York City or Germany perhaps.”