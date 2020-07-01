ROC’n Drive-In returns to Frontier Field this week with family favorites and cult classics

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester’s ROC’n Drive-In returns to the parking lot at Frontier Field this week with three days of screenings heading into the holiday weekend.

Thursday’s lineup will feature “The Big Lebowski,” followed by “This is Spinal Tap.”

For family-friendly options Friday and Saturday will feature “The Lego Movie,” and the original “The Karate Kid” from 1984.

Tickets are $25 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance online.

Concessions and restrooms will be available in the stadium via Gate 11. Masks must be worn when visiting restrooms and concessions.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the first movie beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The drive-ins will run every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through July 18. The remaining schedule for ROC’N Drive-In: