St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled for 2nd consecutive year in Rochester

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the second consecutive year, there will be no St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Rochester.

Organizers announced Friday that this year’s even has been canceled, but are planning a virtual parade in its place.

The 2020 parade was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns on March 12 of last year, signaling the serious nature of the pandemic locally one day after Monroe County’s first confirmed case.

