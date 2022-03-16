ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The magic of the Middle Ages comes alive this weekend in the Flower City.

The third annual Rochester Winter Renaissance Festivus is happening Sunday, March 20 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing in the Neighborhood of the Arts.

The family-friendly event features themed costumes, food, drinks, art, entertainers, raffles, and more. The event will also raise money for Mended Little Hearts (MLH) of Greater Rochester, a local support group for children with congenital heart defects and their families.

The first annual Rochester Winter Renaissance (known colloquially as Roc Win Ren) in 2020 was also held at Three Heads and took place just 10 days before Monroe County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19. It drew more than 300 peasants, knights, pirates, and even some royalty. It also helped raise more than $2,500 for Mended Little Hearts.

Due to the pandemic, last year’s event couldn’t be held in person, but organizers “Ren Rat Randy” (Miranda Flores-Salvaggio) and “Carnie Cat Con” (Taylor Converse), produced an hour-long film as a virtual celebration of their event.

The movie, appropriately titled “Surviving the Plague” helped generate more than $2,100 through donations when it premiered last March.

You can watch the full movie on YouTube.

This year the Ren Rat and Carnie Cat are excited to bring the magic back to the brewery for an in-person event that is shaping up to be their biggest one yet. This year’s festival will include:

Live shanty music from the Continental Drifft Pirates

Live Celtic music by Merry Mischief

Sugar Hoops of Showstarters Entertainment

Live puppet show from Ren Rat Randy & Friends

Costume contests for both kids and adults, including the annual children’s costume parade

Smokey turkey legs and more comfort food from Big Boy’s Caterin’

Raffle baskets from local merchants

Hair braiding by Little Mermaid Hair

Crafts and games for kids

Tarot Readings by Kat the Mystic

Henna art by Prihanka

A dozen themed local art vendors

Locally-made beverages from Three Heads Brewing

Festival poster

Poster art designed by MMFS

Although costumes are encouraged, they are not required. Folks and families of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to attend.

The event costs $10 for adults 18 and older, $5 for kids ages 4-17, and children 3 and under are free. Proceeds again benefit Mended Little Hearts of Greater Rochester. Tickets are available now online, or can be purchased at the door on the day of.

And although March 20 is officially the first day of spring, it’s still the Rochester Winter Renaissance, which means weather of any kind is celebrated. It’s an indoor-outdoor festival so keep an eye on the weather forecast as the day approaches.

Festival Map

Mended Little Hearts of Greater Rochester is a 100% volunteer-run nonprofit.

Since 2010, the organization and its Upstate New York chapters have partnered with Golisano Children’s Hospital and The Children’s Heart Center at the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) to support Congenital Heart Defect (CHD). The group supports all families that face heart surgery and care, including families from Rochester, Buffalo, Jamestown, Binghamton, Syracuse, and all the towns in between.

Mended Little Hearts provides peer support, educational resources, hospital outreach, online connections, parent matching, advocacy, and more.