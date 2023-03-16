ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first Rochester Winter Renaissance Festivus was in March 2020. Little did the organizers of the event, Ren Rat Randy and Carnie Cat Con, know that the world would shut down soon after.
They rebounded with a movie release in 2021 based on the Black Plague, and now as they round into the 2023 edition of the festival at Three Heads Brewing, it’s bigger than ever.
The event is Sunday, March 19, at Three Heads, and runs from 12 p.m. through 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door, and kids get in for free.
The “RocWinRen” is also a fundraiser for Mended Little Hearts, an organization that “provides a support group for children and their families who are born with congenital heart diseases and defects.”
Since their first event, RocWinRen has raised nearly $10,000 for the cause.
“It started with my cousin who was born with a congenital heart defect and had heart surgery at one and a half months old,” said Miranda Flores-Salvaggio, a.k.a “Ren Rat Randy.” “We decided to have MLH as our fundraiser would be a good way to celebrate the heart heroes in our community.”
“I’m looking forward to seeing everybody,” said Taylor Converse, a.k.a. “Carnie Cat Con.” “This is the first year where it really feels like things are kind of starting to get back to normal. We’re starting to get regulars!”
Entertainment
- The Ice Wizard’s Live Ice Sculpting
- The Continental Drifft Pirates
- Jamison the Bagpiper
- Harpist Susan Moorehouse
- The Anarchist Zen Collective
- Ben Spangler the Blacksmith
- Showstarters Entertainment
- Rochester Community Players Perform Shakespeare
- Jacob’s Giant Bubbles
- Rochester Academy of Irish Dance
- Live Painting by Dev Rosie
- The Sun & Snail Puppet Show
Activities
- Tarot Readings with Jordy the Elf
- Hair Braiding by Little Mermaid Hair
- Henna by Priyanka
- Earth Fairy Michelle’s Mandala Making
- Dungeon Master Kevin’s D&D Adventure
- Live Action Role Playing with Skye and Friends
- Place a Stone in Lacey’s Garden
- Chess matches
- Carnival Games
- Charity Raffle
- Kiddiewink Parade
- Costume Contest
- Arts and Crafts and More
Craft Vendors
- AvongaleArt
- Chickadee Designs
- Tooth N’ Bone Crafts
- The Soap Shack
- D2 Handmade Crafts
- Deaney Weaney Blooms Hang Loose Creations
- Carters Curious Crafts
- The Merry Van
- Dusty Wire Faerie Creations
- Selby Burke Art
- The Faerie Merchant Arlen’s Daggers
- ‘Don’s Boomerangs’Don’s Boomerangs
Food & Drink
- Big Boy Caterin’ Smoked Turkey Legs
- Crust Pie Go. Meat Pies and Sweet Pies
- Peter’s Pickled Peppers and Pickles
- Iron Smoke Whiskey Tastings