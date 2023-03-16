The event is at Three Heads Brewing in Rochester. (Photo: Dan Gross)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first Rochester Winter Renaissance Festivus was in March 2020. Little did the organizers of the event, Ren Rat Randy and Carnie Cat Con, know that the world would shut down soon after.

They rebounded with a movie release in 2021 based on the Black Plague, and now as they round into the 2023 edition of the festival at Three Heads Brewing, it’s bigger than ever.

The event is Sunday, March 19, at Three Heads, and runs from 12 p.m. through 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door, and kids get in for free.

The “RocWinRen” is also a fundraiser for Mended Little Hearts, an organization that “provides a support group for children and their families who are born with congenital heart diseases and defects.”

Since their first event, RocWinRen has raised nearly $10,000 for the cause.

“It started with my cousin who was born with a congenital heart defect and had heart surgery at one and a half months old,” said Miranda Flores-Salvaggio, a.k.a “Ren Rat Randy.” “We decided to have MLH as our fundraiser would be a good way to celebrate the heart heroes in our community.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing everybody,” said Taylor Converse, a.k.a. “Carnie Cat Con.” “This is the first year where it really feels like things are kind of starting to get back to normal. We’re starting to get regulars!”

The Ice Wizard’s Live Ice Sculpting

The Continental Drifft Pirates

Jamison the Bagpiper

Harpist Susan Moorehouse

The Anarchist Zen Collective

Ben Spangler the Blacksmith

Showstarters Entertainment

Rochester Community Players Perform Shakespeare

Jacob’s Giant Bubbles

Rochester Academy of Irish Dance

Live Painting by Dev Rosie

The Sun & Snail Puppet Show

Tarot Readings with Jordy the Elf

Hair Braiding by Little Mermaid Hair

Henna by Priyanka

Earth Fairy Michelle’s Mandala Making

Dungeon Master Kevin’s D&D Adventure

Live Action Role Playing with Skye and Friends

Place a Stone in Lacey’s Garden

Chess matches

Carnival Games

Charity Raffle

Kiddiewink Parade

Costume Contest

Arts and Crafts and More

AvongaleArt

Chickadee Designs

Tooth N’ Bone Crafts

The Soap Shack

D2 Handmade Crafts

Deaney Weaney Blooms Hang Loose Creations

Carters Curious Crafts

The Merry Van

Dusty Wire Faerie Creations

Selby Burke Art

The Faerie Merchant Arlen’s Daggers

‘Don’s Boomerangs’Don’s Boomerangs