ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When the Medieval mythological and the historical Jurassic period collide — for charity — you get the “Dino & Dragon Stroll!” The one-weekend event will take place May 28th through 29th. The experience will be set up in the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

CV Events, producer of the traveling experience, says it has the largest touring creatures in the country. Some of the dinosaurs and dragons reach up to 60 feet long, and 28 feet tall. You can learn more about the event here.

Timed tickets available with entry every half hour, starting at $24.99

8:30 a.m. – Sensory Friendly Session – Saturday, 5/28

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday

The event and the producers are working as part of a national initiative called “Stomp Out Hunger.” CV Events suggests that guests bring food and other pantry items so they can be donated to help local children and families.

Highlights: