ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League is helping you connect online with our local Broadway performers.

The RBTL “Rochester to Broadway Master Class Series” features nine Broadway performers with local ties sharing their professional insights beginning October 28 through December 14. Holly Valentine, the Director of Education for the Rochester Broadway Theatre League, discussed the re-imaged Master Classes Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“Master Classes are something we have always offered at RBTL and like everybody right now we’ve done a little pivot and tried to recreate the way we do things,” said Valentine. “We are super excited to offer a series this fall entitled ‘From Rochester to Broadway.’ It’s a series of nine different Master Classes and they all feature incredible Broadway performers who all have roots right here in Rochester. So we are extremely excited mainly because a lot of these people we might not be able to get to do a Master Class in-person strictly because of normal schedules and travel hindrances, so we’re really looking forward to starting this tomorrow.”

Here’s the schedule:

Kara Lindsay – October 28

Joe Aaron Reid – November 2

Nicolette Hart – November 11

Frankie Paparone – November 14

Nikki Renee Daniels – November 16

Michael Park – November 23

Donna Lynne Champlin – December 3

John Bolton – December 8

Kamilah Marshall – December 14

These talented performers represent a number of area schools including Greece Athena, LeRoy, Penfield, Canandaigua Academy, Nazareth College, and Ithaca College.

“These Master Classes are for anybody,” noted Valentine. “They’re for ages 12-and-up. Certainly we know there’s going to be a lot of people interested who love the arts, who love performing and want to hear more about Broadway but it’s also for our community. So if you are a person who just really loves Broadway and is missing it and craving it, here are some amazing people to talk to, to see how the process works of learning a song and interpreting a song and just having a general question and answer period. So many of these folks really are looking forward to just sitting down and chatting with their community and giving back to the community.”

Go to RBTL.org to register.

Valentine explained that once you sign up you’ll get a Zoom link a few days before the Master Class. You’ll also get a form to fill out for questions you would like to ask the actors or if you would like to perform for the actors to get some feedback. She added, “But it’s very informal. It’s a Zoom room like we’re all so used to doing. We have amazing people and graduates from all over the city that have made it in the bright lights of Broadway.”

The Rochester to Broadway Master Class Series is a great way for you to satisfy your craving for the arts. “I’ve said from the beginning back in March that it’s the arts that are going to see us through this. If you think about when we were completely shut down, what did we turn to? We turned to music. We turned to books. We turned to film and TV, streaming live performances. So the arts are what gives us that connection and really brings us all together, and what a great way to spend some time with people who are some of your favorites.”