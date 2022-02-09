Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Details for event’s in-person return after 2-year hiatus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There hasn’t been an in-person St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Rochester since 2019, but that will change in just a few months.

Organizers for the Tops Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade announced plans in November for the annual holiday event to return in person after a two-year hiatus and Tuesday announced more details for what paradegoers can expect.

The 4th annual Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Saturday, March 12 at 12:30 p.m. More than 100 entries, 3,000 marchers, 12 bands, and seven dance schools will kick off the parade at the corner of East Avenue and Alexander Street and make their way to the end of the parade at Main and Fitzhugh Streets.

Although the parade is just about a month away, it’s not too late to be a part of this year’s festivities. If you’re interested in volunteering to carry a banner, being a parade marshal, applying to have a float, or march, visit rochesterparade.com for more information.

Additional information on the parade can also be found on the parade’s social platforms for Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Up to date information can also be found on the parade’s new app called Rochester Parade, available now for iPhone and Android users.