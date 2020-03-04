Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Celtic Faire will have new location

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Celtic Faire, a part of the Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade, has a new home.

The Faire will now take place at the Hilton Garden Inn on Main Street in Rochester, according to Mark Dowdell, the parade’s Past President.

The Faire used to take place at the Riverside Hotel.

“It was a home for us,” said Dowdell. “We were very happy and stable there. They treated us very well. We’re sorry to see it go, and we’re hoping we can rekindle that relationship with whoever happens to be the next hotel on the docket.”