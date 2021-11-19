Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Plans for 2022 in-person event announced

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There hasn’t been an in-person St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Rochester since 2019, but that will change in just a few months.

Organizers for the Tops Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade announced plans Thursday for the annual holiday event to return in 2022.

Officials say the parade will take place in-person in downtown Rochester on March 12, 2022. The festivities will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. at the corner of East Avenue and Alexander Street.

