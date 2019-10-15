Rochester ramping up ROC Holiday Village in 2nd year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s only mid-October, but city officials are already laying out plans for the second annual ROC Holiday Village in downtown Rochester.

The holiday-season long event drew more than 100,000 visitors in its inaugural year, according to city officials, and will once again feature family friendly activities like Santa’s Workshop, free ice skating, pop-up restaurants, bar, private igloos, shopping celebrations and more for 14 select dates in December.

The ROC Holiday Village will return to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in downtown Rochester and opening day is scheduled for Friday, December 6. In all, the celebratory holiday village will be open on these dates:

Friday December 6

Saturday December 7

Sunday December 8

Friday December 13

Saturday December 14

Sunday December 15

Thursday December 19

Friday December 20

Saturday December 21

Sunday December 22

Friday December 27

Saturday December 28

Sunday December 29

Tuesday December 31

Village hours will be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The restaurant and bar sections will be open extended hours to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Tickets for select Santa events and private Igloos will go on sale starting Friday, November 8 at 10 a.m. and are available online.

The Festival does not operate any parking but there are many surface lots and ramp parking garages conveniently located nearby. Metered parking will be available on area streets, plus at the Washington Square Garage, Allpro Parking Garage at the Five Star Bank Building, Court Street Garage, Midtown Garage, and Fairway Parking.

For more information, visit this website.