Rochester Puerto Rican Festival organizers looking ahead to summer event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester area is well known for its iconic festivals, and with the Lilac Festival getting the green light to return this May, many are wondering what this means for other local events.

The Puerto Rican festival normally runs for three days in August. It was cancelled like many others last year due to the pandemic. Festival officials say they are planning to have the festival this year, and are looking to other festivals for guidance.

“I do understand, currently, the Lilac Festival will not have any live music,” said festival president Orlando Ortiz, “so it’s a matter of us, as the Puerto Rican Festival, like us without any live music, how would that look like and is that really a festival for us without being able to add that huge component of our cultural celebration?”

Another Rochester favorite, Party in the Park, is also grappling with the live music obstacle, with officials saying they are waiting on guidance regarding if live music can happen at all.