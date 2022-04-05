ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Public Market is seeking vendors to participate in the Community Garage Sale and Superfleas event series which starts later this month.

Individuals, families, or community groups are invited to purchase a 10×10 stall space — which includes an adjacent parking space — for $35 per day.

The garage sale series takes place on 18 Sundays throughout the spring, summer, and fall from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Sunday, April 24.

Vendors sell a wide variety of items, both new and used, and it’s also a fundraising opportunity for non-profits and community organizations.

To learn more, visit this website.

Garage sales at the Market will take place on the following dates: