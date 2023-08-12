Rochester Public Market Logo (Photo courtesy of City of Rochester)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Public Market is set to celebrate National Farmers Market Week on Saturday.

Organizers say shoppers and community members can participate in shopping opportunities from hundreds of local vendors and farmers.

A homegrown corn giveaway will start at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Nutrition Education Center.

The first 1,000 shoppers can enjoy free samples of freshly cooked local corn grown by the Public Market farmers.

This event will serve as a conclusion to Farmers Market Week, a nationwide annual celebration that runs from August 6 through August 12. Organizers say the week is dedicated to recognizing farmers markets are vital to communities.

The Rochester Public Market is located at 280 Union Street N.