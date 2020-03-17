Rochester public libraries to close in response to COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Central Library and all Rochester Public Library branches are closed to the public until further notice.

“During this uncertain time, the libraries are adjusting services to best support our employees, their families and the library users,” a library spokesperson said in a statement.

Library staff will be available online and by phone at 585-428-7300 from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Current borrowed matierals will now be due on May 18, 2020. While The Broad Street book drop remains open, the libraries are encouraging users to keep all materials borrowed until notified otherwise. No new fines will be charged for checked-out material.

Access to ebooks, audiobooks, videos and music can be found here.

Beginning Wednesday, residents can call ahead to request items to be check out, it will be bundled and delivered to them on the Broad Street side of Bausch & Lomb Library Building by appointment.

Physical hold expiration dates have been extended until further notice. All in-person events are suspended but some may be live streamed here.