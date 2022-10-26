ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will be playing two free “Around the Town Concerts” at Churchville High School Wednesday and Hilton High School Thursday, with a high school senior out front.

Luke Pisani, a varsity basketball player, pianist studying with Eastman’s Darius Terefenko, and violinist will be performing the finale of Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with the RPO. He is also the recipient of the Young Artist Awards, presented by the RPO League.

Pisani and his teacher, the Acting Associate Concertmaster for the RPO, Shannon Nance, came to News 8 to talk about the shows, and to saw their fiddles.

Luke, you’re no stranger to the big stage at Hilton High School. We got the list already basketball piano and of course the violin. You’re fresh off of this great award with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra League. It’s called the Young Artist Award. Why don’t you tell us about it and its significance for those who don’t know?

LP: Well, first of all, I entered this competition around in the springtime and competed against people all across the Rochester area. This award means so much to me, because I’ve been going to the RPO ever since I can remember. Actually, the first concert I ever went to wasn’t around the town concert in Spencerport. I played in the RPO concert in “Around the Town” when I was seven years old, where I met the concertmaster of the RPO. And now my teacher, Mrs. Nance. And so it’s a real honor for me to be playing.

That’s fantastic to hear. Shannon, let’s go to you. Obviously, you know, these concerts meant a lot to Luke here, these “Around the Town” concerts. For those who don’t know, can you talk to us about what these are the RPO and why they’re important.

SN: These are great programs. And what I love is that they’re free. So it’s a great way to get out get as many people as possible into a community, it’s a chance for the RPO to go out to a community instead of everybody having to come to us downtown. Of course, we hope they love it so much that they want to come downtown and hear us on a regular basis. But I just love getting out there and seeing all the fresh faces and a lot of times young children, all ages, so they’re great.

I’m just so thrilled that Luke is going to be part of these two this week. Luke has studied with me since he was 10. And so I’ve really watched him grow up. I think he was this tall that he’s much taller. So I do feel kind of motherly toward him. I’ve watched him grow. I’ve heard him work hard, pretty much every week. I mean he comes to his lessons. And so now to hear this mature sound, this beautiful sound, playing this beautiful music and then have it be with my orchestra. It’s just a real treat.

It’s a wonderful thing. We are talking of course about beautiful music and on this program, you are tackling Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1, it’s a standard for violinists. Why did you choose it? Why do you love playing it?

LP: It’s just such a fun piece. It’s really joyous, huge, huge ending and I don’t allow I get really excited about playing it and I’m looking forward to it.