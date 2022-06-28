ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time in four years, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will be playing a free outdoor concert in downtown Rochester.

The next big event in Rochester’s Downtown Definitely series, RPO Under the Stars will kick off at 6:30 p.m. in Parcel 5 with a performance from local singer and songwriter Cammy Enaharo.

RPO will take the stage from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. with scores from famed composter John Williams. Williams is popularly known for his work on blockbuster movies including Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and Star Wars.

Grounds open at 5:30 p.m., no tickets are required. Food and beverage will be available for purchase, and guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Food trucks present include:

The Poutine Truck

Rob’s Al Dente

Dainty Donut Factory

J. Mills Treats, Rohrbach Brewing Co.

and Living Roots Wine & Co.

Courtesy of the Rochester Museum and Science Center, telescopes will be set up on the sidewalk for attendees to look up at the sky.

“The RPO Under the Stars concert offers an opportunity for families and neighbors to experience the joy of classical music right in the heart of Downtown,” Mayor of Rochester Malik Evans stated in a press release. “I’m proud of the City’s continued partnership with the RPO to provide unique, family-friendly outdoor concerts around the city. I’d also like to thank Downtown Definitely Events for their help coordinating this fantastic new event.”

To find more Downtown Definitely events, check out their website Rochesterdowntown.com.