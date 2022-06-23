ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) will be hosting a free performance Thursday as part of the Outdoors Concert Series.

The concert will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at the House of Guitars I-Square stage, located at Bakers Park. Bring your own lawn chair, as provided seating will be limited.

According to members of the RPO, refreshments will be available for purchase at the show.

On Tuesday, the orchestra launched its summer-inspired concert series with another set of free shows up for grabs. It’s called “Around Town” and it hosts one free concert every Tuesday in July.

The House of Guitars is a musical instrument store famous for its incredibly large collection of guitars as well as its near-weekly live, free shows. They are known as a place for professional musicians to stop by and have opened their doors to big names such as Aerosmith and Ozzie Osborn.