ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ensembles of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the Susan B. Anthony Square Tuesday ahead of its free “Around the Town” concert series launch.

The orchestra will be hosting free classical music performances every Tuesday in July.

“RPO Around the Town concerts are an opportunity for families to get outside, meet their neighbors, and experience the joy of world-class, classical music right in their back yards,” said Rochester Mayor Evans. “I’m proud to continue the city’s longstanding support of the RPO to provide these free, family-friendly, outdoor concerts for city residents.”

Each concert is free for residents and is held in different outdoor venues across the city. Those who join to watch the show are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Concert dates & locations

July 5: Southwest Quadrant: RPO Jazz Trio – Susan B. Anthony Square, 31 Madison Street

July 12: Southeast Quadrant: RPO Wind Quintet – Barrington Park “Park Avenue Green,” on the corner of Barrington Street and Park Avenue.

July 19: Northeast Quadrant: RPO String Quartet – Northeast Quadrant Neighborhood Service Center lawn, 500 Norton Street

July 26: Northwest Quadrant: RPO Brass Quintet – Maplewood Rose Garden Pavilion, 24 Driving Park Avenue

Each concert begins at 6:30 p.m. The full schedule is available at cityofrochester.gov/aroundtownconcerts.