Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra hosts free community concert Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is hosting a “Community Concert” Tuesday night.

The tickets are free, and are available at R-Centers and Neighborhood Service Centers throughout the city of Rochester. The event starts at 7 p.m. Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, at 26 Gibbs St.

The program will feature “surprise” selections that will included in the upcoming 2020-2021 season.

The RPO will also have limited quantities of American Rapture on sale, featuring the Grammy-award winning Higdon’s Harp Concerto (composed by Jennifer Higdon, featuring Yolanda Kondonassis and the RPO. Conducted by Ward Stare).

