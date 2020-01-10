Rochester Parkour re-opens this weekend in new space

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Looking for a new way to keep your News Years resolution of getting fit while building functional strength? You might want to try Parkour.

It’s an intense physical workout modeled after military obstacle court training.

Rochester Parkour will be hosting its grand re-opening this weekend in a brand new space. On Sunday, there will be open gym from noon to 4 p.m. and all ages are encouraged to come participate or watch more experienced members.

There will be a laser maze, an obstacle course and a tournament for members.

Enrollment online is encouraged. Rochester Parkour is located at 1344 University Avenue.