ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Music Hall of Fame will induct its ninth class at long last on Sunday, May 1 at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.

The evening will feature live music beginning at 7 p.m.

Jack Whittier, the President of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame Board of Directors, discussed the long-anticipated event Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“In late February of 2020, we announced our ninth induction class which was going to be Nancy Kelly, Roy McCurdy, Mick Guzauski, Michael Laiacona, and The Dady Brothers,” Whittier explained. “Then, as everybody knows, a few weeks later the COVID shutdowns happened and we had to postpone. As things have gone on we postponed in both 2020 and 2021. We did it really because we could have done a virtual event but we really wanted to honor this class of inductees like we’ve honored the previous eight and have it at Kodak Hall with a full ceremony and have a chance for the community to hear them perform. So, we did postpone until this year. We added a sixth inductee – the Eastman School of Music and the Eastman Theatre. It happens to be their 100th anniversary, their centennial year. They’ve been on our list, obviously, for a long time but we thought it would be appropriate in their 100th anniversary to honor them too so we have six inductees going in.”

Whittier said every class is a little bit different and unique.

“This is a real eclectic group. You’ve got two really outstanding jazz performers in Roy McCurdy, who has played with Cannonball Adderley, Sonny Rollins, and Ella Fitzgerald — he’s played with everybody — and Nancy Kelly who is very well-known around here. She’s a great jazz vocalist. So we’ve got two jazz performers. We’ve got the Eastman School of Music. Nobody needs any background on that. The Dady Brothers – the following they have here locally is amazing. And then we have two behind-the-scenes guys in Michael Laiacona, who founded Whirlwind Music, and Mick Guzauski who is a sound mixing engineer and he’s actually won 10 Grammys. He’s worked with a who’s who – Michael Jackson, Cher, Barbra Streisand, Brian McKnight, Michael Bolton, and Earth, Wind and Fire – he’s worked with so many people. So really it’s an accomplished group.”

Despite the absence of an induction ceremony for two years, Whittier said the community support for the Rochester Music Hall of Fame has been tremendous.

He’s hoping to welcome everyone back at this year’s induction ceremony.

“I hope everybody is just itching to go see some live music and celebrate the great contributions of our inductees. It’s been two long years but we’re rearing to go and we hope to see a packed house at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre on Sunday, May 1 at 7 p.m.”

Get your tickets and more information now at RochesterMusic.org.