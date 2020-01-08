Rochester Music Hall of Fame poster design contest now open

The Rochester Music Hall of Fame is accepting entries for its induction ceremony poster now through January 31.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Music Hall of Fame is accepting entries for its induction ceremony poster now through January 31.

The winning design will be used to promote the 2020 Induction Ceremony which will take place at Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre on April 26.

All ages and skill level can be submitted and entries much be original creations. The artwork should be visually suitable in varying poster sizes from 6 by 9 inches up to 35 by 40 inches.

More specific rules and guidelines can be found here.

The winning poster will be displayed at the Eastman Theatre leading up to the event and the winner will receive $300 and two tickets to the ceremony.

The second place winner will receive $200 and the third place winner will be awarded $50.

Tickets to the ceremony can be found at rochestermusicorg.