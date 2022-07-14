ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Journey to far off galaxies, create a colorful model of a nebula, and build your own air rocket at the Rochester Museum and Science Center’s Space Fest.

Attendees can head to RMSC every day the week of August 1 to August 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to participate in Space Fest.

Activities are included in the regular price of admission, which is $16 to $18.

The out of this world activities include:

Nebula Spin Art: learn about gigantic clouds of gas and dust in space that form nebulas, then create your own unique colorful model of a nebula.

Mini Planetariums: Learn about constellations by creating your own tiny planetarium

Alien Headbands: Imagine what life on other plants may look like with an alien headband

Solar System VR Experience: Using Virtual Reality technology, explore the International Space Station and the rest of the solar system

Stomp Rockets: ​​Build and launch your own air rockets

Hide & Seek Moon: In an activity great for the youngest visitors, attendees can experiment with the same tools scientist use to study distant planets and stars

Mars Rover NISE NET Kit: Experience some of the challenges scientists experienced when using robots to explore new planets, and use teamwork to navigate your own robot

ROC the Eclipse: On August 4 and 5 only, learn from Dan Schneiderman about the 2024 total solar eclipse that will be visible in Rochester

The museum is located on 657 East Avenue. For more information on Space Fest and other RMSC events, visit rmsc.org.