ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Museum and Science Center announced Wednesday what it called its “tastiest” fundraiser, “Uncorked & On Tap.” The fundraising event features local food, drink, live entertainment, and naturally some learning and science fun.
It all goes down Saturday, March 5 from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. Tickets start at $65, and can be found here.
Information beow provided by RMSC:
TICKETS
Must be 21+ with a valid ID at entry
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination (physical vaccination card or Excelsior pass) is required at entry.
No photos or copies of your vaccination card will be accepted.
Individual Tickets $65
VIP Tickets $80
EACH TICKET INCLUDES:
- A tasting glass & a tote bag
- Unlimited food and beverage tastings
- Seminars featuring local food and beverage experts
- Access to exhibits on all three floors of the museum, including limited-time exhibition Expedition: Dinosaur
- Live music and more!
VIP TICKETS INCLUDE:
- Everything included in general admission (listed above)
- VIP Check-In
- VIP-only exclusive seminar
- Additional goodies in tote bag
List of vendors include:
- Iron Smoke Distillery
- Sager Beer Works
- Zugibe Vineyards
- 21 Tequila
- Laughing Gull Chocolates
- North Coast Catering
- Fulkerson Winery
- Black Button Distilling
- Climbing Bines Craft Ale