ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Museum and Science Center announced Wednesday what it called its “tastiest” fundraiser, “Uncorked & On Tap.” The fundraising event features local food, drink, live entertainment, and naturally some learning and science fun.

It all goes down Saturday, March 5 from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. Tickets start at $65, and can be found here.

Information beow provided by RMSC:

Must be 21+ with a valid ID at entry

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination (physical vaccination card or Excelsior pass) is required at entry.

No photos or copies of your vaccination card will be accepted.

Individual Tickets $65

VIP Tickets $80

EACH TICKET INCLUDES:

A tasting glass & a tote bag

Unlimited food and beverage tastings

Seminars featuring local food and beverage experts

Access to exhibits on all three floors of the museum, including limited-time exhibition Expedition: Dinosaur

Live music and more!

VIP TICKETS INCLUDE:

Everything included in general admission (listed above)

VIP Check-In

VIP-only exclusive seminar

Additional goodies in tote bag

List of vendors include: