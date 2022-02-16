ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Museum and Science Center announced Wednesday what it called its “tastiest” fundraiser, “Uncorked & On Tap.” The fundraising event features local food, drink, live entertainment, and naturally some learning and science fun.

It all goes down Saturday, March 5 from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. Tickets start at $65, and can be found here.

Information beow provided by RMSC:

TICKETS

Must be 21+ with a valid ID at entry

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination (physical vaccination card or Excelsior pass) is required at entry. 
No photos or copies of your vaccination card will be accepted.

Individual Tickets $65
VIP Tickets $80

EACH TICKET INCLUDES:

  • A tasting glass & a tote bag
  • Unlimited food and beverage tastings
  • Seminars featuring local food and beverage experts
  • Access to exhibits on all three floors of the museum, including limited-time exhibition Expedition: Dinosaur
  • Live music and more!

VIP TICKETS INCLUDE:

  • Everything included in general admission (listed above)
  • VIP Check-In
  • VIP-only exclusive seminar
  • Additional goodies in tote bag

List of vendors include:

  • Iron Smoke Distillery
  • Sager Beer Works
  • Zugibe Vineyards
  • 21 Tequila
  • Laughing Gull Chocolates
  • North Coast Catering
  • Fulkerson Winery
  • Black Button Distilling
  • Climbing Bines Craft Ale