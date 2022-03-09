Editor’s note: This Lilac Festival press conference will be live streamed on this page at 10:30 a.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Winter isn’t over quite yet, but it’s never too early to start thinking spring … especially when the Rochester Lilac Festival is bringing back free concerts with a lineup that’s loaded with talent and variety.

Festival organizers are joining Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, and other local officials Wednesday at Record Archive to announce the 2022 musical lineup headliners at 11 a.m., marking the return of the event’s signature live music concert series for the first time since 2019.

Due to COVID-19, 2020’s festival was canceled. The 2021 edition, which was one of the first large-scale events to return in Monroe County since the beginning of the pandemic, included ticketed shows in a special events tent to reduce and control crowd capacity.

The 124th annual Lilac Fest at Highland Park will follow the pattern of the 2021 iteration, which featured three consecutive weekends instead of the traditional ten consecutive days.

Week One: May 6-8

Week Two: May 12-15

Week Three: May 19-22

The Music

Headliners for this year’s Lilac Festival include:

Friday, May 6 — Blues Traveler

Saturday, May 7 — Zach Brown Tribute Band (two sets)

Sunday, May 8 — Driftwood

Thursday, May 12 — Black Joe Lewis with the Honey Bears, UpRooted with Michael Glabicki of Rusted Rood

Friday, May 13 — Blue Sky Brothers

Saturday, May 14 — Low Cut Connie, 7 Wonders

Sunday, May 15 — Workingman’s Dead, Into the Now

Thursday, May 19 — Anders Osborne, Jackie Greene

Friday, May 20 — Aqueous, Ripe

Saturday, May 21 — Bumping Uglies, Big Eyed Phish

Sunday, May 22 — Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad

In total, this year’s Center Stage will highlight more than 85 musical sets over the three festival weekends, including nationally renowned acts, local supporting acts, and featured performances from music programs of local schools.

“Safely bringing back our beloved free live music concert series is something that we have looked forward to since the start of the pandemic,” said festival organizer Jeff Springut of Rochester Events. “We have a great mix this year of national and local favorites, and we’re excited to see the lawn come alive once again in 2022 while guests enjoy the performances planned by our talented line-up.”

Some confirmed supporting performers include Steve Grills, Junk Yard Field Trip, Teagan & The Tweeds, Texas King, The Collection, and many more to be announced. There will also be performances by the young musicians that make up Elvio Fernandes’ ROC Star Academy, comprised of 11-to-21-year-old aspiring artists.

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Things To Do

Organizers say Lilac Festival attracts more than 500,000 daily annual visitors and those guests will be able to enjoy more than just the music. Activities and attractions for this year’s festival include:

The Gardens

And if all that wasn’t enough, there are, of course, the lilacs. Highland Park boasts the largest lilac collection in the United States, with a rare opportunity to experience the beauty and fragrance of more than 500 varieties of lilacs on approximately 1,200 plants.

With three festival weekends, chances are there will be some peak blooms in time for your visit:

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)



(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

The lilacs are the star of the show but don’t sleep on the pansy bed.

With a new walkway encircling the garden, the hand-planted pansy bed features some 10,000 plants in an oval floral “carpet.”

Each year the pansies are positioned to make a special design, making it an annual destination for festivalgoers.

Even with the pandemic cancellation in 2020 the pansy bed still offered a message of hope — literally:

The @lilacfest may be off but the Pansy bed is still going in at highland park. Between 16000-20000 in this bed alone. With the message of #hope in the center. The letters are 6 feet tall for social distancing. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/k1ixci2ejn — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 6, 2020

And we can’t forget to mention Highland Park’s grove of rhododendrons and azaleas. As you walk the winding path east through the lilacs, you’ll find your way up the slope to this area with as many as 700 varieties of these plants, alongside mountain laurel, Andromeda, horse chestnuts, spring bulbs, and wildflowers.

Keep going from there and you’ll find the Pinetum, an arboretum with 300 species and varieties of conifers from around the U.S. and world. There are also Japanese maples, 35 varieties of magnolias, tree peonies, crabapple, and flowering dogwood trees, a barberry collection, a rock garden with dwarf evergreens, and a large variety of leafy shade trees.

But wait, there’s more. At the entrance to the park at South Avenue and Reservoir Drive, you’ll be greated with the annual bloom of tulips which provide a kaleidoscope of brilliant color:

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

VIP

The Lilac Festival is also bringing back the VIP High Spot Party Deck in 2020 for visitors to enjoy their shows with some top-notch perks. Ticketed guests here will get front-stage access, in-tent and outdoor lounge areas, a full private cash bar with wine, beer, and spirits, plus private climate-controlled restrooms, free chair massages, and free snacks.

VIP tickets will soon be available on the Lilac Festival website.

Highland Park Map

Ground Rules

Lilac Festival is free and open to the public, but certain areas of the park do have rules and the following apply to the festival site within Highland Park:

No pets allowed

Bicycles, skateboards and in-line skates are not allowed

Guests can bring a small chair, umbrellas, or blankets

Bandanas are not allowed

There is also a parental escort program from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. of each festival day whereas:

Guests 16 and under are not permitted entry unless escorted by parent, legal guardian or responsible adult

All guests 16 and under must remain within the company of their escort

Each escort may supervise up to five youths

Any guest appearing to be less than 17 years old should be prepared to show valid ID Valid ID forms include Driver’s license, non-driver ID, college ID, Passport, or VISA



Parking

Public parking is available entering at 1440 South Avenue, Rochester NY, 14620. Parking is $5 per car, but parking is free on Fridays before 3 p.m.

Organizers say vehicles parked illegally on side streets surrounding the festival will be ticketed and/or towed.

People with disabilities who have a wheelchair hang tag should use Public Parking Lot 2 and enter from South Avenue.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.