Rochester Lilac Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Lilac Festival has been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Rochester.

The festival organizers announced it in a Facebook post on Friday.

“As of today, we are being advised by the Monroe County Health Department that we will be unable to hold the 2020 Rochester Lilac Festival during the originally planned timeframe of May 8th -17th. As you can imagine, this is painful for all of us. However, we are hopeful and optimistic that we will be able to reschedule,” the post reads.

The festival organizers said they hope to reschedule this year’s festival, but don’t have plans yet in place.

As of Friday there are currently 36 cases of coronavirus in Monroe County. There are currently 195 people under quarantine locally. Of the 36 cases in Monroe County, 11 have required hospital treatment.

