ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an announcement Thursday, the Rochester International Jazz Festival said that Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors will replace Wynonna Judd as the Saturday, June 25 free headliner at Parcel 5. Wynonna’s mother, Naomi, passed away last month.

“I am writing to you to share that I am so sad to withdraw from the festival. I am taking the time I need to process the recent loss of my mother. I appreciate your outpouring of love and support, and we WILL celebrate the music again soon. I promise,” said Judd in a statement, addressing her fans.

“Our hearts go out to Wynonna and her family during this most difficult time following the loss of her dear mother,” said festival producers Marc Iacona and John Nugent in a statement. “Although she will not be able to join us this year in Rochester, she will be with us in spirit and is in our thoughts.”

More on Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors:

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors is an Americana act hailing from Nashville, Tennessee. Drawing influence from Tom Petty and Bob Dylan, Drew Holcomb has found his place in today’s landscape of singer/songwriter Americana. He and his band have developed their sound through extensive touring, performing alongside Amos Lee, Willie Nelson, John Hiatt, NEEDTOBREATHE, Don Henley, and more. The band has sold over 150,000 albums to date and played over 2,000 concert dates in 7 countries. Their songs have received over 60 TV placements, appearing on How I Met Your Mother, Criminal Minds, Parenthood, Nashville, HOUSE, Justified and more. Their latest album, Dragons, is available now.

Producer’s picks:

Along with their press conference today, the RIJF unveiled their “producer’s picks.” Nugent and Iacona both contributed to this list of artists they’re checking out. But they will say, it’s not who you know, but who you don’t know.

Emmaline

Samara Joy

Tivon Pennicott Quartet

Ravi Coltrane

Big Lazy

Itamar Borochov

Ranky Tanky

Adam Melchor

Champian Fulton Trio

Giveton Gelin

Immanuel Wilkins Quartet

Dan Wilson Quartet

Sarah McKenzie

Helen Sung Trio

Robin McKelle

Connie Han

Lioness

Sunna Gunnlaugs Trio

Dan’s picks:

Digital content reporter Dan Gross has been covering the festival for over half a decade, from independent to freelance work, to coverage for News 8. He’s also known as “Music Man Dan,” so take that for what it’s worth.

He’s highlighted some shows he’s excited to check out. There’s some overlap with the producers, and of course, local music will be taken in… But that’s for the next list.