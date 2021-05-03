Rochester International Jazz Festival postponed until 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Not long after the Rochester International Jazz Festival announced it was holding the festival in July at Rochester Institute of Technology, organizers John Nugent and Marc Iacona announced Monday that the festival would be postponed until 2022.

“We are disappointed to announce that the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival 19th Edition will be postponed to June 17 to 25, 2022. We will be back next year and are committed to making every effort to move forward in downtown Rochester and also explore expanding the Festival with programming at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT),” said Iacona and Nugent in a press release Monday.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our 19th Edition Festival must be postponed to 6/17–6/25 2022. Despite intensive efforts & holding onto hope, it will not be viable due to necessary health guidelines & capacity restrictions.

The team originally announced in February that the festival would be at RIT. Then, they said the decision was made in hopes that vaccinations will be more widespread, and will take place when classes aren’t in session at the campus.

The organizers also said that RIT’s ventilation systems would be a benefit when holding this festival.

The organizers said that the current restrictions would make it “economically unfeasible” to hold a festival.

“My heart is heavy,” said Nugent, Producer, and Artistic Director. “All of our colleagues, with whom we block book much of the amazing talent we present, postponed their festivals months ago. We did not want to throw in the towel but we are now left with no viable alternatives. As we tried to plan, the plethora of logistical barriers including capacity limits, border closures, artists reluctant to travel, limited availability of talent to book, visas for international artists now invalid, and more. We fully realize that the loss of live music has created a huge void in our lives and it has been career-ending for many musicians, but we will bring RIJF back next year with the high level of superior artistry our patrons have come to expect, and in an environment that will be inspiring and uplifting.”

The festival also announced FAQs; which have been posted at RochesterJazz.com.

They also announced these refunds: