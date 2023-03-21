ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the biggest festivals in the Rochester area announced it’s much anticipated lineup: The 20th edition CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival, which runs June 23 – July 1, 2023.

The festival previously announced two headliner shows at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre: guitarist Pat Metheny and singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt (which has already sold out).

Producers of the festival, Marc Iacona and John Nugent, unveiled the lineup, details, “new this year” items, and more, Tuesday at Max at Eastman Place. It’s one of the 19 venues of the festival that are hosting 300 acts.

Last year, organizers say it was the most-attended RIJF of all-time — over 200,000 reported in attendance — in part due to the increase of free shows; which were made possible by federal funding.

This year, the festival is using hybrid model for headliner shows, with ticketed performances at Kodak Hall, and free shows at Parcel 5.

More highlights:

Trombone Shorty, a bonafide regular at the festival, will be closing out the festival at Parcel 5

New this year, there is a three-day Club Pass at a student rate

Three and nine-day shareable Club Passes are currently for sale

Mike Cottone — the first scholarship winner — will co-host the nightly Jam Sessions with Bob Sneider

Headliners

Kodak Hall (ticketed)

Pat Metheny’s Side Eye, June 23

Keb Mo, June 24

Omara Portuondo, June 25

Bonnie Raitt, June 27

Free shows

St. Paul & The Broken Bones (East Ave/Chestnut Stage), June 24

Bruce Hornsby, Parcel 5, June 28

Southside Johnny, Parcel 5, June 29

Artimus Pyle Band, Parcel 5, June 30

Trombone Shorty, July 1, Parcel

Producer’s picks

Samara Joy, Gabrielle Cavassa, The Baylor Project, Camille Thurman w/ Darrell Green Quartet, NYChillharmonic, Joe Robinson, Joey Alexander Trio, Glen David Andrews, Kenny Werner & Gregoire Maret Celebrating Toots Thielemans, and Tia Fuller Quintet

Dan’s picks

Eastman School of Music annual jazz scholarship winner, Samara Joy, NY Chillharmonic, Keb Mo (headliner), Helen Sung Quartet+, Bill Frisell Trio, Olli Hirvonen Group, Christian Sands, Catherine Russell, Ms. Lisa Fischer, Jonatavious Willis

Local flavor

Daily high school bands on the Jazz Street Stage, Laura Dubin Trio, iGNiTE, USP, Fred Costello, Phylicia Rae Sealy, Mambo Kings, Bill Tiberio Band, Violet Mary, Joe Beard Band