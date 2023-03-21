ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the biggest festivals in the Rochester area announced it’s much anticipated lineup: The 20th edition CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival, which runs June 23 – July 1, 2023.
The festival previously announced two headliner shows at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre: guitarist Pat Metheny and singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt (which has already sold out).
Producers of the festival, Marc Iacona and John Nugent, unveiled the lineup, details, “new this year” items, and more, Tuesday at Max at Eastman Place. It’s one of the 19 venues of the festival that are hosting 300 acts.
Last year, organizers say it was the most-attended RIJF of all-time — over 200,000 reported in attendance — in part due to the increase of free shows; which were made possible by federal funding.
This year, the festival is using hybrid model for headliner shows, with ticketed performances at Kodak Hall, and free shows at Parcel 5.
More highlights:
- Trombone Shorty, a bonafide regular at the festival, will be closing out the festival at Parcel 5
- New this year, there is a three-day Club Pass at a student rate
- Three and nine-day shareable Club Passes are currently for sale
- Mike Cottone — the first scholarship winner — will co-host the nightly Jam Sessions with Bob Sneider
The full lineup, tickets, can be found here
Headliners
Kodak Hall (ticketed)
- Pat Metheny’s Side Eye, June 23
- Keb Mo, June 24
- Omara Portuondo, June 25
- Bonnie Raitt, June 27
Free shows
- St. Paul & The Broken Bones (East Ave/Chestnut Stage), June 24
- Bruce Hornsby, Parcel 5, June 28
- Southside Johnny, Parcel 5, June 29
- Artimus Pyle Band, Parcel 5, June 30
- Trombone Shorty, July 1, Parcel
Producer’s picks
Samara Joy, Gabrielle Cavassa, The Baylor Project, Camille Thurman w/ Darrell Green Quartet, NYChillharmonic, Joe Robinson, Joey Alexander Trio, Glen David Andrews, Kenny Werner & Gregoire Maret Celebrating Toots Thielemans, and Tia Fuller Quintet
Dan’s picks
Eastman School of Music annual jazz scholarship winner, Samara Joy, NY Chillharmonic, Keb Mo (headliner), Helen Sung Quartet+, Bill Frisell Trio, Olli Hirvonen Group, Christian Sands, Catherine Russell, Ms. Lisa Fischer, Jonatavious Willis
Local flavor
Daily high school bands on the Jazz Street Stage, Laura Dubin Trio, iGNiTE, USP, Fred Costello, Phylicia Rae Sealy, Mambo Kings, Bill Tiberio Band, Violet Mary, Joe Beard Band