ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival will take place from June 23 through July 1 in 2023, and passes to the venue’s highlight series will be for sale Friday. This will mark the 20th annual festival.

You can order online here, or call 585-454-2060 for early bird prices, though festival producers acknowledged an increase in prices this year.

This year, there are 3-day and 9-day shareable passes, which the RIJF says will get you in 192 shows across 11 venues.

3-Day Club Pass:

Oct 28 to Dec 31: $204 plus $6 service charge (lowest price)

Jan 1 to March 13: $234 plus $6 service charge

March 14 through festival or until sold out: $254 plus $6 service charge

9-Day Club Pass

Oct 28 to Dec 31: $244 plus $6 service charge (lowest price)

Jan 1 to March 13: $284 plus $6 service charge

March 14 through festival or until sold out: $294 plus $6 service charge

The RIJF also added this is a press release, a transition to “eTickets:”

RIJF is transitioning to eTickets to help the environment and reduce the waste of envelopes and thermal tickets. Service charges are the same for Club Passes ordered online and by phone, $6 for print-at-home eTickets, and $8 if eTickets are printed by the festival and mailed to you. Tickets do not need to be printed to be redeemed for Passes prior to the festival in June. Just show your email receipt or provide your ticket order number.

Club Pass Venues:

Kilbourn Hall

Glory House International (Euro Jazz Now Series)

Hatch Recital Hall

Hyatt Regency Ballroom

Little Theatre

Max of Eastman Place

Montage Music Hall

RIJF Big Tent

Temple Building Theater

Theater at Innovation Square

The Wilder Room

“We look forward to presenting another spectacular Club Pass Series for our 20th-anniversary edition with the highest level of creative music possible from around the world, this year due to skyrocketing price increases across the entertainment supply chain including 30 to 50 percent increases in artist fees, production, and travel, we must raise prices, which have remained the same for several years,” Producers Marc Iacona and John Nugent, said in a statement. “We truly believe that RIJF’s club pass series remains the heart of the jazz fest, and the Club Pass is a huge value and the hottest ticket in the American music scene. We greatly appreciate people’s understanding and loyal patronage over the years and thank them for purchasing tickets in advance and trusting in our programming.”