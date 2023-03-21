WATCH ABOVE: Step back in time and check out News 8’s coverage of the Rochester Home & Garden Show from 1971!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Home & Garden Show is returning to the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, featuring over 200 exhibitors.

The event is presented by the Rochester Home Builders’ Association (RHBA) as a way to give homeowners a one-stop shopping experience for products and services, give opportunities for research into improving their homes, and view outdoor living and landscaping.

The exhibitors at this year’s event will show off various innovations in home design and landscaping. Attendees can also meet with experts, set up appointments for estimates, and take advantage of specials and incentives while at the show.

Rick Herman, the CEO of RHBA, says that the show is a perfect opportunity for consumers and companies to connect before starting to work with them.

“At this year’s Roc Home & Garden Show, we have a playground display, outdoor pizza ovens, and a chance to win a Pergola,” said Herman. “There really is something for everyone.”

The show will be held on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 26 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission for the event is $8.

The Rochester Home & Garden Show has been held in Rochester for over 50 years. Check out News 8’s coverage of the 1971 Rochester Home & Garden Show at the War Memorial Stadium in the video player above.