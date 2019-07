ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday was the first ever ROC SweatFest, held at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in dowtown Rochester.

SweatFest was put on to celebrate Rochester’s fitness community while raising money to benefit the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester.

#ROCSweatFest is battling the grueling heat and humidity to raise funds for the #RochesterVeteranOutreachCenter. More on this story on air @News_8 , and online at https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7. pic.twitter.com/Zpp3zdy65Q — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) July 21, 2019

Members of the Rochester Police Department and RPD’s SWAT Team also took part in the event.

Those who attended were able to take part in a whole spectrum of workouts the Rochester community offers.