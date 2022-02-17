HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Video game developers, from hobbyists to professionals, and your everyday video game lovers have been getting together since 2018 at the Rochester Game Dev Fest. This Saturday, they are getting together again for the Rochester Game Festival. The festival is in partnership with Empire State Development, and the original host of the event, the Irondequoit Public Library.

Admission is free and open to the public from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and is held at RIT’s MAGIC Center. There will also be a Twitch stream of the event, which can be found here.

Parking is at E and F lots at the university.

At the event, 30 developers will be strutting their stuff, showing off their freshest creations. There will be a keynote address at 10 a.m. from a Buffalo-based developer, Qazi, who developed a game rising in popularity, Shotgun Farmers. They will also be hosting a panel at 2:30 p.m. discussing video game music, with a local cast of cats:

Joshua Lowenberger (Drummer for Glitch Band, a local video game music cover band)

Kaitlyn Tran (President of the RIT Game Symphony Orchestra)

Will Bertiz (Composer and Audio Designer for That Damn Goat)

More on the event:

Rob Mostyn, the MAGIC Hub Coordinator and head honcho at ROC Game Fest, says that even if you’re not a developer — especially if you’re not a developer — you are welcome and encouraged to come.

“That’s kind of the idea of all this,” Mostyn said. “It an opportunity for the hobbyist, the professionals, to showcase what they made to the public to the people who might not know, that RIT has one of the best gaming programs in the country, or (that) there are all these people in my backyard making video games.”

Mostyn says that not only is this a way for developers to get people to try out their games in a one-on-one environment with the types of people who will be buying their games, but events like these also serve as a sparkplug for a growing industry.

“It’s an industry that is pulling in billions, more so than more than the film industry, more than other creative industries that we’re seeing,” he said.

Mostyn adds that these events inspire people to get into games. He says that you can get started with the computer you have at home, or even a tablet. And for prospective hobbyists, students, or burgeoning pros… Yes, this is a career.

“I did one event where a young girl came up, and I told her some of the programs she could use six months later, she’s showing me games she made,” he said. “She’s only 12. So these are the possibilities you can get into this early if your kid really likes it….

“Often we will see parents come up with their kids, as say: ‘So this is a job, my kid can do this and get paid?’ And I’m like: ‘Yeah, they can get paid doing this job,'” he said. “Yeah, this is really just to showcase all the work that’s going on and share show love.”