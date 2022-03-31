ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You can officially submit your show to the Rochester Fringe Festival, as the venues for the fall festival were announced Wednesday.
The submission window is open through May 4. It’s free to submit a show, and it can be done here.
The festival runs September 13-24.
Venues:
- Eastman School of Music: Hatch Recital Hall, Kilbourn Hall, and Miller Center
- The Focus Theater
- Geva Theatre Center: The Fielding Stage
- Java’s
- JCC Rochester: Hart Theatre and Dr. Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage
- Joseph Avenue Arts and Cultural Alliance
- La Marketa at the International Plaza
- MuCCC – Multi-use Community Cultural Center
- Rochester Music Hall of Fame
- School of the Arts: Allen Main Stage Theatre, Black Box Theatre, Club SOTA, the Courtyard, Ensemble Theatre, and the Gymnasium
- Salena’s Event Space
- The Spirit Room: Bar Room and Conjure Box
- The Theatre @ Innovation Square
- Writers & Books