Rochester Fringe Festival requiring COVID-19 vaccine proof for indoor shows

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Organizers of the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival announced on Thursday that all performances, participants, staff, volunteers and festival-goes — ages 12 and up — will be required to show proof of full vaccination to attend indoor performances.

Vaccine status will be checked at the doors to indoor venues. 

“Our board of directors remains 100% committed to the safety of all attendees, participants, and employees.  We are not messing around with Delta,” Founding Festival Producer Erica Fee said. “As a non-profit organization, we have a duty to serve and to create safe experiences for the community.”

The KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival will announce its entire lineup – both in-person and online – and place tickets on sale on August 18. The festival is celebrating its tenth year as well. It will run September 14-25, following an online festival in 2020.

