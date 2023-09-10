ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Described as a ‘performing arts smorgasbord,’ Rochester’s Fringe Festival is gearing up for another year of excitement this week.

Featuring theater, comedy, dance, music, and spoken word, this year’s event will also feature visual and film arts as well. Whether you’ve never been before, or you’re making a return visit, here’s what’s in store for this year’s event.

“We call it the best 12 days of the year in Rochester,” Erica Fee, Rochester Fringe Festival producer and CEO says.

Rochester’s Fringe Festival is kicking off 12 years on Tuesday. The event will be filled with a range of art, activities and performances.

“It has about 500 shows that run from theatre to comedy, music dance, children’s entertainment,” Fee says.

This year, the festival is bringing something new from all over, including a show directly from France.

“It involves a full-scale hot air balloon and acrobat that’s hanging off of it,” she says. “So, it’ll be like something you’ve never seen before, I can guarantee that.”

With hundreds of guests expected to attend the week-long event, organizers tell us safety is the top priority.

“We have security here at all times,” Fee says. “We have the police department here at all times. We even have the fire department here at all times. We are fully staffed, we are fully prepared, and we have all of our emergency plans in place. We’ve never had a security incident at the Fringe, it’s a very friendly, welcoming environment.”

If you’re planning to drive, Festival officials say the parking situation couldn’t be easier.

“If they’re parking at a venue, there may be free parking at a variety of the venues,” Fee says. “There’s also free on-street parking in the City of Rochester starting at 6 p.m.”

When it comes to an event as large as this, there’s no stopping.

“We’re already planning for next year’s, so we are constantly planning for it year-round,” she says.

The Fringe Festival starts on September 12 and tickets can be purchased online or right at the gate.