Rochester Fringe Festival announces it’s (almost all) virtual lineup

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The line-up for the 2020 mostly virtual KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival is now set, tickets are on sale right now right here.
In a press conference Tuesday, the festival outlined some of the over 175 shows over twelve days. While some shows are free, some shows are ticketed. Some will be on demand, and some will be live-streamed.
The video performances range from musical performances, to comedy, to performing arts.
But it wouldn’t be the Fringe Festival if they didn’t have something up their sleeve.
“We’ve commissioned two episodes of the award winning podcast, ‘The Memory Palace,’ they’re both Rochester based episodes,” said Erica Fee, producer of the Fringe Festival. “This is the one show where people will be able to listen to on site, and go either to high falls, where one episode is based, or the corner of State Street and Corinthian street, where the Corinthian Hall once stood where Frederick Douglass made his famous Fourth of July speech. “
The festival is also hosting a talk show called “FringeTalk,” in which they interview four artists featured throughout the festival.
“We are delighted by the number of artists – from all over the Greater Rochester area, the U.S., and the world – who would not be daunted by either a global pandemic or the virtual world, and seized the opportunity to be creative and connect with audiences,” Fee said in a statemment following the press conference. “The fact that we have so many productions participating this year proves that there’s a real need for virtual platforms such as these, which allow for artists’ voices to be heard and communities to address difficult issues during these challenging times.”
The Festival is also highlighting two returning favorites:
Cirque du Fringe: Quarantini will amaze and amuse in a virtual way, hosted by Fringe favorites Matt and Heidi Brucker Morgan. It features an international cast with a new twist: audiences will get to know some of the performers via live interviews.
The Las Vegas-based team will also create a virtual and diverse production of their bawdy, Bard-based drinking game and late-night Fringe favorite, Shotspeare, entitled: Shotspeare Presents the Complete Works of William Shakespeare…sort of.