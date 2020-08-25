Rochester Fringe Festival announces it’s (almost all) virtual lineup

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The line-up for the 2020 mostly virtual KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival is now set, tickets are on sale right now right here.

In a press conference Tuesday, the festival outlined some of the over 175 shows over twelve days. While some shows are free, some shows are ticketed. Some will be on demand, and some will be live-streamed.

Doing the three monitor thing for the @RochesterFringe presser. The tickets for the all-virtual event (this year), go live at their website at noon today! @News_8 pic.twitter.com/YMDe0m8Bmz — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) August 25, 2020

The video performances range from musical performances, to comedy, to performing arts.

But it wouldn’t be the Fringe Festival if they didn’t have something up their sleeve.

Provided. Nate DiMeo, The Memory Palace Podcast

“We’ve commissioned two episodes of the award winning podcast, ‘The Memory Palace,’ they’re both Rochester based episodes,” said Erica Fee, producer of the Fringe Festival. “This is the one show where people will be able to listen to on site, and go either to high falls, where one episode is based, or the corner of State Street and Corinthian street, where the Corinthian Hall once stood where Frederick Douglass made his famous Fourth of July speech. “

The festival is also hosting a talk show called “FringeTalk,” in which they interview four artists featured throughout the festival.

A small smattering of the virtual @RochesterFringe shows you can see come September. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/CY9dXo3hU5 — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) August 25, 2020

“We are delighted by the number of artists – from all over the Greater Rochester area, the U.S., and the world – who would not be daunted by either a global pandemic or the virtual world, and seized the opportunity to be creative and connect with audiences,” Fee said in a statemment following the press conference. “The fact that we have so many productions participating this year proves that there’s a real need for virtual platforms such as these, which allow for artists’ voices to be heard and communities to address difficult issues during these challenging times.”

The Festival is also highlighting two returning favorites: