ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Summer is still in full swing, with Rochester’s schedule packed with performances, concerts, events, and more this week. Check out our list of some of the events happening in the area this week through August 5.

RPO Around the Town concert

Returning for another night of music, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will bring world-class classical music to their free “Around the Town” concert on the Northeast Quadrant Neighborhood Service Center lawn at 500 Norton Street on Tuesday, August 1. The show will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Pittsford Summer Concerts for Kids

Interactive fun for the family will be at Spiegel Pittsford Community Center Field on Wednesday, August 2, with musician and entertainer Mr. Loops teaching youngsters how to dance, sing, and create music. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Party in the Park

Rochester-based Fleetwood Mac tribute band “The Seven Wonders” will play their scheduled set at Party in the Park on Thursday, August 3, with Shamarr Allen as the opening act. This comes after a rollover crash hospitalized four “The Seven Wonders” band members.

Opening act Shamarr Allen hails from the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, with influences in jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk rhythms, blues, and country.

Gates open at 6 p.m., and performances begin at 6:30 p.m.

Puerto Rican Festival

The Puerto Rican Festival will return to Rochester this summer with three days of live music, food, cultural events, and more. The festival returns for its 53rd year and will be at Innovative Field from August 3 through August 5. Festival hours are 5:00 p.m. through 11:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 12:00 p.m. through 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Bands on the Bricks Art Craft and Music Festival

Rochester’s annual Bands on the Bricks concert series continues Friday, August 4, with the new addition of a crafts and music festival featuring 100 artisan vendors, plus a VIP section at the event. Into the Now, a Grateful Dead tribute band, will headline the concert, with the rock and blues band The Dawg’s opening the show.

The show runs 6-10 p.m

Play Day on the Riverway

Families are invited to join in the summer fun at Rochester’s Play Day on the Riverway, a new event featuring performances, family-friendly activities, food, and more on Saturday, August 5. The Play Day is part of the 2nd Annual Downtown Definitely events series and will run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., free to the public.

There will be something for everyone in the family at this event, both indoors and outdoors, from the Rundel Memorial Library to the ROC City Skatepark and the Rundel Library North Terrace, overlooking the Genesee River.