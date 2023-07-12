ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Community Players will be performing Shakespeare in the Park at the Highland Park Bowl throughout the rest of the month.

The group will be putting on free performances through its Shakespeare program — with a cast of local actors from 16 to 67 years old.

This year, they will be putting on a performance of Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” The Rochester Community Players’ production will reflect comedies from the 70s and 80s via visual storytelling and physical comedy.

The performances will be held starting Thursday, July 13 through Saturday, July 29. Shows will not be held on Mondays and Tuesdays and will be canceled if the weather is rough. The show on July 22 will have a sign language interpreter.