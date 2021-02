ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Ballet is continuing its winter digital series with Sleeping Beauty.

The performance was recorded in May of 2019 at the Nazareth College Arts Center. It will be streamed beginning this Friday, February 12 though the 21.

The classical and family-friendly ballet can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home. Virtual tickets can be purchased at Rochestercityballet.org