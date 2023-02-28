This will be their first show since 2020. (WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a two-year break, the Rochester Auto Show is returning to the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. Their last show was in March of 2020, and happened about one week before shutdowns in Monroe County began.

The car show, featuring about 20 new vehicles, across exhibits returning and new, will be open from Thursday through Sunday at these hours:

Thursday 3/2: from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday 3/3: from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday 3/4: from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 3/5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say that discount tickets at Tops Markets are available until March 1st.

The Rochester Auto Shows says that highlights include a new “EV Zone,” featuring nine electric models — as well as information about state and federal electric car rebates — along with a 2023 Maserati Grecale, and a 2023 Porsche Macan and Cayenne.

Other highlights include: