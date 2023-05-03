ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Downtown Development Corporation announced Wednesday that the second annual Downtown Definitely event series is kicking off in June.

The Midday Bash will start the event series on June 7. Midday Bash will be every Wednesday from June 7 to September 20 at Parcel 5 in downtown Rochester. Attendees can expect food trucks, music entertainment, and games. The Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing a free outdoor concert on June 7 at 6 p.m. as well.

Movies with a Downtown View will have four dates throughout the event series as well. Starting on Friday, June 16 through Friday, September 8, feature movies like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “The Goonies,” Disney-Pixar’s “Soul,” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Fall Fest will wrap up the event series on October 14. Events will include “Little Kids and Big Rigs,” where children can explore police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances. There will also be a viewing of the annular solar eclipse that will be visible.

“Events in Rochester put a special emphasis on our Downtown and these additions are no exception,” Mayor Malik D. Evans said. “The City of Rochester is proud to partner with the RDDC and build off of the success of last year’s events to once again offer free fun for the entire community.”