Rochester Americans home opener tonight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a hockey night in Rochester!

The Rochester Americans will host the Syracuse Crunch in the Amerks home opener tonight, Friday, October 22 with a 7:05 p.m. faceoff at the Blue Cross Arena.

Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter joined us for News 8 at Sunrise. He said fans will need to adhere to COVID-19 protocols to attend the game. “It’s the first time we’ve had fans back here for a regular-season game since March 11, 2020, so we’re all pretty jacked up this morning. For fans coming back tonight, it’s fairly simple. You have to be vaccinated if you’re 12 years or older to come in so just have your vaccination card and a photo ID. It will be checked on the way in and it’s a pretty seamless process. Once you get through the doors it’s just like you were at any game in the past. It’s a normal event from there on out. If you’re under the age of 12 – so 11 or younger – you just have to wear a mask and be accompanied by an adult. Once you get in – again – you’re just going to get your ticket scanned and go through the metal detectors like normal and then you’re on to the hockey game.”

Minter said fans coming to the game tonight will be able to enjoy a number of new amenities at the Blue Cross Arena. “Some will pop out more visually than others for sure. There’s brand new LED lighting in the bowl. So it’s state-of-the-art, as good as you can get in today’s world of LED lighting. The ice is going to pop a bit more. I know the players enjoy it and us – from a game presentation – and the fans end it will be great to see so we’re really proud of that. There’s a new sound system in the bowl which is state-of-the-art as well. So that was part of the renovations. There’s a new WiFi system for guests and fans coming to games and events this season. They can come on – it’s just BCA Guest WiFi when they enter the building. There’s a new concession space upstairs on the concourse with some tables and chairs that have logos. So there’s a better spot to sit down and enjoy some drinks or some food during an intermission or before the game. There are a lot of really positive and great things for the fan experience here and we look forward to showing them off tonight.”

The Amerks roster is stacked with top draft picks and veteran talent. “It’s an exciting time,” Minter said. “Here in Rochester tonight guys like Jack Quinn and J.J. Peterka who are both first-round draft picks of the 2020 draft for the Sabres are here on our roster and will be playing tonight. That’s exciting for our fans and another big testament to why we’re here. Other guys like Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Mark Jankowski are here. We just signed some other players who have a lot of experience and NHL experience are here. Brett Murray, who is right on the cusp of everything, is here. There are a lot of players here who we’re excited about and I know fans will love getting to know. Sean Malone who was on our roster before and is a Buffalo kid is back. We’re just really excited, not only for our journey, but I know the Sabres are on a roll right now to start the season which is fun. They have Boston coming up here tonight so it’s a lot of fun and we’re really excited about this team this year.”

Get your tickets and more information online at Amerks.com.