ROC the Riverway wrapping up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 2020 is expected to be a very big year for ROC the Riverway.

The initiative is focused on revitalizing places around the Genesee River downtown. Many of the projects are expected to wrap up after this year.

Among them — is the highly anticipated skate park. The city expects it to be a focal point of ROC the Riverway, connecting pedestrian and bike paths beneath the Susan B Anthony/ Fredrick Douglas bridge.

As some projects wrap up, others will begin the design phase. An old RG&E building is being surveyed as a possible new overlook to the river.

“There’s lots of engineering feats that would have to be accomplished but it’s something that we’re excited about,” City of Rochester’s Chief of Staff Alex Yudelson said.

“We want to give people a new vantage point of High Falls and we know that would support the Genesee Brewery and the Pont De Rennes bridge and help connect the trail.”

The hydro station was built into the side of the gorge so a survey is being conducted to see if it can be changed.

MORE: ROC the Riverway focus shifts to Blue Cross Arena, bridge upgrades