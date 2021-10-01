Roc the Riverway Weekend focused on family fun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual Roc the Riverway Weekend will showcase the beauty of the Genesee River through Rochester and offer family fun activities.

It kicks off today, Friday, October 1, with tours of the historic Charlotte Genesee Lighthouse from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Most of the activities will take place Saturday and Sunday, October 2 and 3.

Stephanie Benway, an Environmental Education Specialist with the City of Rochester Department of Recreation and Human Services, discussed some of the fun ways families can engage with Roc the Riverway Friday during News 8 at Noon.

“Roc the Riverway is a family-friendly annual celebration of all things Genesee River,” she said. “There will be wine tours and biking tours that talk about the history of the river as well as the nature around the river corridor. There will also be events highlighting the restoration projects that have been happening as well like the introduction of the sturgeon which has been very successful.”

There will be a sturgeon release on Saturday, October 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Seth Green Park by Lower Falls. “It’s very exciting,” said Benway. “Every year the USGS brings down some farm-raised sturgeon that they have been reintroducing to the Genesee River. They’ve been doing this for about 18 years now. This past summer, for the first time in over 50 years they’ve actually found a spawning sturgeon. It’s a really great indicator that these restoration projects are in fact working.”

On Sunday, October 3 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Port of Rochester there will be Autumn at the Lake. “There will be live music, a zip line, pumpkin carving, and all sorts of activities for all ages so bring your family,” Benway said.

There is also fun planned for Genesee Valley Park. Benway said family nature walks and activities are planned from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 2. “We are partnering with the Cornell Cooperative Extension to provide lots of family-friendly activities including an opportunity for kids to try fishing for the first time. You can cast a line in the river and there will be prizes for anyone who catches something.”

A full list of Roc the Riverway Weekend options for you and your family, including the times and locations of events, can be found online at CityofRochester.gov/roctheriverwayweekend.