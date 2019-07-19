‘ROC the Falls’ Friday with music, food, games and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday is the second ROC the Falls, a summer event series organized by Genesee Brewery and the City of Rochester.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature live music, food, and games. The event is free to attend and folks of all ages are welcome to attend.

The festivities can be found at High Falls Terrace Park, located directly next to the Genesee Brew House.

Live music will be performed by the Handsome Young Ladies, from 5 p.m. to 6 :45 p.m. and Mochester from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Food trucks at ROC the Falls will include Chefs Catering, Rob’s Kabobs, Rob’s al Dente, Neno’s Mexican Gourment, ROC City Sammich, and Barton’s Hots.

There is also a cornhole tournament, registration for which is available online. The tournament is free to play and open to all ages and skill levels. It starts at 6 p.m. and prizes for top finishers. There is a 64 team maximum so don’t delay on registering.

And remember, it’s hot out there. Check the latest forecast before you head out, dress appropriately and be prepared with sunscreen and your sunglasses.

The third and final ROC the Falls event of the year will take place Friday, September 6.