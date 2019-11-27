ROC spots for Thanksgiving Eve: Local entertainment, social events for busy night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Whether you’re back in town for the holidays, or are just looking to reconnect with some friends before a day full of family obligations, Thanksgiving Eve remains one of the most popular nights in the calendar year for socializing

Here are our recommendations for things to do for Thanksgiving Eve in the Rochester area:

Live music at Radio Social

If you’ve been around Rochester, you know. If you’re coming back to the area for the holidays, you should know. Radio Social has become a social an entertainment destination since it opened in 2017.

While this night is traditionally busy at bars, Radio Social has plenty of space to accommodate the crowds. The 40,000 square foot facility, which produced radios during World War II, has tons of bowling lanes, arcade games, two full bars, plenty of seating, two distinct kitchens with unique menus, and more.

Bonus points for Thanksgiving Eve: Two of Rochester’s most popular local bands, Maybird and Harmonica Lewinsky, will be performing free live shows beginning at 8 p.m.

Led Zeppelin tribute show at Water Street

Maybe you’re not in the mood for chatting it up tonight and just want to enjoy some classic tunes at a classic Rochester music venue. If that’s the case, this event is for you.

The Song Remains the Same will perform a tribute to Led Zeppelin at the newly re-opened Waterstreet Music Hall with Shooting Star as an opening act. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. There is a $5 cover at the door and parking is available at the “Park and Lock” on the corner of Front Street and Andrews, across from the Federal Building.

Open Mic Night at Boulder Coffee

Looking for a social setting with the volume a bit more subdued than the aforementioned options? Cozy up at Boulder Coffee in the South Wedge for some caffeinated beverages. They also have beer, wine, and food to round out your table options.

Whether you want to take part of the performances, or just sit back and enjoy some acoustic tunes, this is a great spot for some free entertainment as well as an option to catch up with old friends, who are musically-inclined or otherwise.

The Nutcracker at Kodak Hall

The holiday season is officially upon us, and few classic performances can get you in the holiday spirit like The Nutcracker.

The Rochester City Ballet and Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra’s performance will begin at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre on Gibbs Street at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online.

‘Night Before Thanksgiving’ at ROAR

Few local events will be as colorful as this one on Thanksgiving Eve. Rochester’s newest drag bar, ROAR, is offering a no-cover event all night long, with extended happy hour deals from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The kitchen will also be open from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Enjoy live music by Mike Pappert from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. THen enjoy some country line dance lessons from 7:30 p.m. 9 p.m. and stick around for a special drag show to end the evening.

Comedy open mic at TinRoof

Maybe you’re looking for some entertainment, but aren’t a big music person. Or maybe you want to try your hand at some stand up comedy yourself. If so, check out the comedy open mic night at TinRoof in Rochester.

With some drink giveaways, and a free show with host Chris Hasenauer, this is a great option to get some laughs before your holiday. The comedy open mic night runs from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at TinRoof on South Plymouth Avenue.

Ride safe with special Uber discount

No matter where you end up on Thanksgiving Eve, you should be smart about your travel accommodations. Police have said they will be out in full force with checkpoints around the area and you can avoid any dangerous situations by taking advantage of a special discount by Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

By using the promo code “SAFERIDENY19” you can unlock a free ride up to $10 any time between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.